A high school senior in Texas was told that he could only graduate after severing his locs that he had been wearing for years.

DeAndrea Arnold, a black senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, said that until recently, his hair was compliant with school rules when asked to cut it, reports NBC News.

Arnold, whose father is from Trinidad, told NBC subsidiary KPRC that he had worn locomotives like many men in his family for years, but he always followed the school dress code by tying them up.

But three months before graduation, the Barbers Hill Independent School District changed its dress code because it refers to hair, Arnold’s mother, Sandy Arnold, said, NBC reports.

According to the new rules, “the hair must be clean and well-groomed” and must never be extended under male eyebrows, earlobes or the top of a T-shirt collar, even when lowered, according to KPRC, for male students.

The high school student told KPRC: “Even though my hair is high and I adhere to all the rules, a dress code failure would mean that I don’t have a dress code anymore, but if I took it down, I would have no dress code which doesn’t make sense. I don’t take it down at school. “

Due to the change in the rules, Arnold is not admitted to school and can only graduate from school if he complies with the dress code, his mother told KPRC, adding that she said “Absolutely not.” ”

KPRC reports that the Barbers Hill Independent School District issued a written statement saying, “However, we have had a community-backed hair length policy for decades. BH is a head of state with high expectations in ALL areas!”

In a statement on the district’s website, superintendent Greg Poole published a statement addressing the issue.

“Barbers Hill Independent School District is one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas and a state-leading district with significant academic, extracurricular, and financial achievements!

We passed our last bond with an 86% lead and enjoy tremendous community support, ”he wrote of her role as a representative of our local community as one of her top priorities. We allow legally recognized religious or medical exceptions to our dress code and have permitted such exceptions in the past. We will continue to be a child-centered district that wants to maximize EVERY child’s potential. Local control is sacred to this country and we are NOT bullied or intimidated by outside influences. We are proud of the many previous executives who laid the foundation that has made Barbers Hill ISD a target area for the unprecedented number of parents moving here. “

Sandy Arnold told KPRC that wearing dreadlocks was her son’s “belief”.

“This is part of who he is,” she told the station. “That is its culture. We believe in it. ”

BET requested a comment from Barbers Hill Independent School District.

