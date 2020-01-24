The school principal is suspended for giving the finger to former rude 'students

A deputy director of Spanish Fort High School was suspended for giving the middle finger to a group of alumni. (Image: WKRG / Google Maps)

A high school assistant principal has been suspended for giving alumni the middle finger, according to the school.

The deputy principal, who has not been named, reportedly made the illegal move toward a group of alumni on Thursday at Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Brian Williamson, the school principal, told WKRG that former students visited the campus during school hours and began to annoy and harass other people, which caused them to be expelled from the campus.

“While escorting them from the property, one of our assistant principals did not fulfill their responsibility to ascend,” Williamson wrote in a letter to the parents.

“And, in response to inappropriate comments and gestures with the ex-student’s hands, the assistant principal also responded inappropriately.”

According to reports, alumni have been expelled from school and the assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.