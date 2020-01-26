The school in Co Down blocks three students because of the teacher's Instagram video prank

A school blocked three students after their teacher’s tapes, which had been taken without their knowledge, were shared on Instagram.

The children, two boys and a girl, each 12 years old, were suspended as part of the headmaster’s disciplinary measures.

The school in Co Down, Northern Ireland, has taken steps to ensure that students understand the potential ramifications of their online presence.

The school was made aware of the video being recorded and another student posting social media.

The three affected children and their parents apologized for the incident that occurred in December 2019.

The headmaster said the incident would be used as part of a “learning curve” for the youth.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

He said to Belfast Live: “The students found it funny and had no real idea of ​​the possible consequences of their actions.

“First, they broke the rules we have for cell phones at school. You may carry them to and from the property, but they must be switched off within the school premises.

“A teacher started taking lessons and the footage was posted on Instagram and the kids thought it was a funny thing.

“Another student reported what had happened and we took measures to ensure that the posts were removed and sanctions were imposed on the children.

“As a school, we received letters and personal apologies from those involved, and we firmly believe that children now understand what they have been doing, which was unacceptable for a number of reasons.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“As a school boy, we weren’t worried about social media, Instagram, or cell phones, so there was no temptation to break the rules.

“This situation has made it clear to everyone how something that is meant to be a harmless joke can unfold when it hits social media.

“Once it goes online, it can be there forever, and when the kids grow up and go into different phases of their lives, a silly joke at the age of 12 or 13 can look very different from an adult’s perspective.

“The situation was used to educate everyone involved and to once again convey to our students and their families the potential dangers of social media and the violation of the established rules.

“We hope that discussing this matter will help other schools and families discuss how they approach the modern world in which we raise our children and where the pitfalls are.”

The pupils were allowed to return to class after a two-day break.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.