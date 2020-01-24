The satin skirts are in it and this is how you can dress with

If you’ve been anywhere on the fashion scene, you would have noticed that satin skirts, more commonly known as sliding skirts, had a major moment in 2019. Fashion went through a huge transformation in 2019 and will continue to bring a lot of new trends in 2020. From daring neon to exaggerated sleeves to jumpsuits and pleated skirts, 2019 has seen it all. And now, as we enter 2020, fashion will continue to get bigger, bolder and better. Certain trends made their way in 2019 and will continue to have their time in 2020. One of these trends is the satin skirt.

And now that winter is in full swing, the satin skirt has become a staple of the versatile wardrobe that can be styled in different ways. It can be dressed or disguised, worn for lunch or dinner, put on with a pair of heels and taken to a party. Satin skirts can be found in a variety of colors and styles, but if you’re going to invest in one, go for a color that can be worn repeatedly and with a variety of other colors. If you’ve got your hands on a sliding skirt and are having trouble styling it, then we’re here to save the day and show you how to style it perfectly for the winter season. The best way to wear a satin skirt in winter is to use a thick oversized cable knit sweater. You can opt for a sweater in the same shade as your skirt, or opt for a sweater in a contrasting color. If you’re feeling daring, you can opt for a brightly colored sweater to add that splash of color to your look.

Alternatively, you can combine your satin skirt with a turtleneck that will not only keep you warm, but also increase your style quotient. Pair the look with a pair of boots and you’re ready to go all day. To style your satin skirt for an evening, you can combine it with a silk blouse and cover with a cashmere shawl and complete the look with a pair of heels. A satin skirt is so versatile that it can also be worn in the next season and worn all summer. Wear it with a plain t-shirt or wear it with a pretty transparent blouse for a more luxurious look. So here are all the different ways you can style the versatile satin skirt this season.

