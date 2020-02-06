The Samsung Galaxy Buds + app is now available in the iOS Store: Report

Seoul: South Korean technology giant Samsung is ready to launch Galaxy Buds + along with a range of new hardware. Now, before the event, the official Galaxy Buds + app has arrived in the App Store for iOS devices.

iOS users can now download the app on iPhone 7 and later and iOS 10 and later. This allows a user to customize the sound of the Galaxy Buds and download and install OTA updates, as announced by GSMArena.com on Wednesday.

The new Galaxy Buds + is expected to have a longer battery life and better noise reduction for calls. A larger battery (85 mAh) may be included, which can be used to double the battery life of the phone.

Many Samsung fans believed that active noise cancellation would be a matter of course for the Galaxy Buds +, especially after Apple added the AirPods Pro feature. However, Samsung has decided to skip the feature for its new wireless earbuds.

It should be noted that the South Korean giant has improved the overall sound quality of the earbuds, but the design will not differ too much from the previous gene model.

In addition to the new Galaxy Buds +, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip.