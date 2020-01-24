The Saferwatch app is now used to protect places of worship

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is stepping up efforts to protect churches.

Saferwatch, an app that alone covers more than 440 schools in Broward County, was a by-product of the lessons learned from mass shooting in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“We had information from the community that we could use to prevent other school shootings and we could prevent suicide attempts,” said Gregory Tony, sheriff of Broward County.

The app gave students, parents, teachers and really everyone in the community the opportunity to submit photos, videos, audio files or text messages anonymously to authorities.

“See something, send something” was the idea behind the app, which connected the users directly to the responsible authorities.

The app was so successful that it now includes 850 places of worship.

“Ultimately, people are now more likely to send text messages, sometimes on social media, to make certain calls,” said Geno Roefaro of Saferwatch.

Given the recent threats and shootings across the country, religious leaders of all faiths believe this makes sense.

“Everything we do to save and protect faith is amazing,” said BSO volunteer chaplain Yoeli Goldstein.

“With all the shootings that have taken place in different synagogues, Islamic institutions and churches, the app is very important in my opinion,” said Shaikh Shafayat of the Darul Uloom Islamic Institute.

With the app you can organize different communities and you can even get notifications about your group.

Officials hope that the system will continue to make it easier for people to report suspicious activity.

“The more people we enroll, put them on this platform and send that information in, the better we think our success will be to prevent any kind of crime,” said Tony.

The Saferwatch app can be downloaded for free and you don’t need to be in a church or school to use it.

