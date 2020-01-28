Mumbai The Indian rupee appreciated in 6 countries at 71.37 against the US dollar in the first operations of Tuesday, tracking gains in the national stock market and lowering crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee is operating in a narrow range amid a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China, fueling fears about more problems for the global economy.

The Center decided on Monday to take measures for the possible evacuation of more than 250 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and announced a series of precautionary measures to treat suspicious cases.

In India, so far no cases have been detected, although almost 450 people have been kept under observation in the country.

In the interbank foreign currency, the rupee opened at 71.37, registering an increase of 6 countries over its previous closing.

On Monday, the rupee had formed for the day at 71.43 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, however, could not maintain the earnings and was trading at 71.38 against the dollar at 0959 h.

The national stock exchanges opened on a positive note on Tuesday with Sensex benchmarks trading 84 points higher at 41,239.12 and Nifty rising 26.80 points at 12,145.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 438.85 million on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil, fell 0.61 percent to trade at 58.96 per barrel.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 percent to 97.93.

The yield on 10-year government bonds was 6.57 percent in the morning trade

.