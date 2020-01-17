Mumbai The Indian rupee opened with a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 71.00 against the US dollar in the first operations on Friday, following the weak opening of national actions and the outflows of foreign funds.

In the interbank exchange rate, the rupee opened at 70.98 and then fell to 71.00 against the dollar, showing a decrease of 7 countries over its previous close.

The Indian rupee on Thursday had closed at 70.93 against the dollar.

Forex traders said the rupee reduced its initial earnings despite the fact that the United States and China sign the phase 1 trade agreement, as there is still great uncertainty, which could make it difficult for China and the United States to reach a trade agreement integral.

The United States signed on Wednesday the first phase of a trade agreement with China, which President Donald Trump described as historic, concluding more than a year of tough negotiations between the two largest economies in the world.

Operators said the increase in crude oil prices and outflows of foreign funds weighed on the domestic unit.

The national stock exchanges opened on Friday with a cautious note with the Sensex benchmarks, trading 15.17 points up at 41,947.73 and Nifty down 9.85 points at 12,345.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to be net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 395.24 rupees on Thursday, according to provisional data.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the world benchmark for oil, declined 0.03 percent to USD 64.60 per barrel.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 percent to 97.34.

The 10-year government bond yield was 6.62 in the morning trade.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, refused on Wednesday to withdraw the massive import duty on Chinese products despite having managed to sign the first phase of a trade agreement with China.

During a historic signing ceremony at the White House, Trump said he will reduce tariffs only if the second phase of the trade agreement is signed between the two economic giants.

