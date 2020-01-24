Mumbai The rupee was reduced in 5 countries to 71.31 against the US dollar in the first operations on Friday, as the spread of a new deadly virus from China kept investors nervous.

In addition, the increase in crude oil prices and the lower opening in the domestic stock market also affected the movement of the rupee, currency traders said.

However, new foreign fund entries backed the Indian currency, they added.

In the interbank currency market, the rupee opened weakly at 71.34, but regained some lost ground to touch 71.30 against the US dollar in the morning trade.

The national currency was set at 71.26 against the US currency on Thursday.

According to reports, coronavirus infection has killed at least 25 people, while the number of confirmed cases has increased to 830.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil, rose 0.06 percent to USD 62.08 per barrel.

The BSE Sensex benchmark index traded 71.95 points or 0.17 percent less at 41,314.45. Similarly, the broader NSE traded 17.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,162.50.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 percent to 97.70.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,352.13 crore in net terms on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds was 6.60 percent.

