PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 10:12 a.m. IST

Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai The rupee opened on a weak note and decreased 4 countries to 71.12 against the US dollar at the opening of trade on Monday, as concerns about the increase in the price of crude oil weighed on the investment community.

Forex traders said that the weakness of the rupee was largely due to the sudden rise in crude oil prices following rising tensions in the Middle East and North Africa.

The rupee opened weakly to 71.07 in the interbank currency market and fell further to 71.12, 4 percent lower than its last close.

The rupee had settled at 71.08 against the US dollar on Friday.

Meanwhile, the inflows of foreign funds and the positive opening of national stocks supported the local currency.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, with revenues of Rs 264.26 million on Friday, according to provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil, rose 1.14 percent to $ 65.59 per barrel.

The national stock exchanges opened on Monday with a positive note with the Sensex benchmarks quoting 185.17 points up at 42,130.54 and Nifty rose 19.70 points to 12,372.05.

