The rupee opened weakly in the interbank currency market, with a fall of 18 countries over its previous close. However, the national currency gained some lost ground.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:35 a.m. IST

Representative image

Mumbai The rupee opened on a weak note and decreased by 18.5 to 71.51 against the US dollar at the opening of trade on Monday, tracking the weak opening of national shares and the strengthening of the US currency abroad.

Forex traders said the weak opening of national stocks dragged the local unit, while lower oil prices and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The rupee opened weak at 71.51 in the interbank currency market, 18 percent lower than its previous close.

However, the national currency gained some lost land and was quoted at 71.44 against the US dollar at 1002 h. The rupee had settled at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil, fell 2.14 percent to USD 59.39 per barrel, amid the expected fall in demand due to the increase in Coronavirus cases in China.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) remained net buyers in capital markets, placing Rs 659.11 rupees on Friday, according to provisional data.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, increased 0.02 percent to 97.87.

The 10-year government bond yield was 6.56 percent in the morning trade.

The national stock exchanges opened on a negative note on Monday with Sensex benchmarks trading at 181.59 points below 41,431.60 and Nifty by 63.55 points below 12,184.70.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.