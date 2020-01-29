Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated with RSS, also said it is regrettable that PSUs are sold in the name of resource mobilization to finance social spending.

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:19 PM IST

New Delhi: RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday opposed the sale of Air India and urged the BJP government led by Narendra Modi to think about this decision.

“From the beginning, public sector companies have been the engine of growth and value creation. They may be the only companies in India that met all of the objectives established in accordance with the Industrial Policy Resolution of 1956,” he said. a statement from BMS.

The union also said it is regrettable that PSUs are sold in the name of resource mobilization to finance social spending. The union believes that selling PSU to private actors will not help the government to mobilize resources and finance social spending because privatization does not free the government from its responsibilities.

There are certain segments in which both public and private sector companies cannot perform and there are cases in which private actors failed to generate their own resources, they simply took the money in the form of bank loans (many in the sector public) and then they could not pay the loan, which aggravated the crisis of non-productive assets, he added.

The union also said that when calculating the gains and losses of Air India, one should think about the fact that it has been operating on many of the low-gain or loss routes just to serve passengers and connect people to each other by promoting unit: in which no private player will be operating.

The privatization of Air India can have a cascading impact; Like many of those airports that will miss flights, they may face additional crises, many of the emerging cities may face the connectivity crisis, etc., he added.

The BMS urged the government to consider all these problems and think a hundred times before going to divest Air India.

