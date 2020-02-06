The romantic anthology of Vijay Deverakonda promises to pull the strings of your heart with emotions

The trailer for Tollywood heartbreaker Vijay Deverakonda, the long-awaited world famous Lover, is finally out. After getting positive responses for posters, teaser and songs, the creators announced the progress tonight.

Vijay took his Twitter account to share the preview with a tweet that said: “I knew this would be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Full of all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover! Launch of this Valentine’s Day – February 14 “.

Speaking of the trailer, the 2 minutes 13 seconds The video begins with Vijay Deverakonda making a vow that he always wanted to be a world famous lover. Next, you can see the main ladies of the movie, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite, and their role in their life. With each actress in the trailer, Vijay can be seen in the different outfits.

However, the only thing that connects Vijay with its protagonists are emotions. Where the first half of the trailer has Vijay courting the leading ladies with their charm and innocence, the second half has all the emotional elements followed by tears and intense dialogues by Vijay.

World Famous Lover is a romantic anthological drama, directed by Kranthi Madhav, the protagonist of Vijay Deverakonda has been funded by K A Vallabha and K S Rama Rao under the banner of Creative Commercials.

World Famous Lover will arrive on the big screens on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

