The Rolls-Royce plant is installing mini-scale nuclear reactors

Rolls-Royce is planning to build mini-nuclear reactors that could operate by 2029. They are smaller than traditional nuclear reactors and do not take many years to build.

How mini is that? Roger Harrabin and Katie Prescott told the BBC: “They are about 1.5 acres in size – they sit on a 10 acre site. It’s the 16th the size of a large power plant like Hinkley Point.”

The company said it was a low-cost alternative to a global market. “With a factory-made modular design, it can improve delivery security, reduce complexity, optimize security.”

Currently, nuclear power plants are large spaces that usually cover an area of ​​over 400,000 square meters. This is because traditionally when a business has spent the time and cost of securing adequate space, as much capacity as possible. the space. The construction of these spaces can take years to complete and their complexity can lead to significant delays and escalating costs. “

Why are they building it, you might ask? These will serve as nuclear reactors to generate energy in the UK, he said designboom.

They will be delivered “in pieces,” he said Forbes, by truck.

So, we are considering plans for factory-built nuclear power plants in the United Kingdom that are manufactured and delivered in parts.

“At every point in the development of our UK SMR solution, we have sought to adopt a modular approach to reduce the cost of electricity to the lowest possible level,” Rolls-Royce told SMR.

In fact, the BBC reported, “Rolls-Royce is leading a joint venture to build small modular reactors (SMRs) and install them at former nuclear power plants in Cumbria or Wales, with the company believing it will build between 10 and 15 stations in the United Kingdom. “

The news attracted a clinical neurologist at Yale University School of Medicine, Dr. Steven Novella, who wrote about this NeuroLogicaBlog. He confessed his disposition to the opener. “What do you call it when you are both excited and pessimistic about something at the same time?”

“Small nuclear reactors are not new; we have been using them for nuclear submarines and other ships for years.” The new are commercial SMRs for network power.

Why are mixed emotions excited but pessimistic? After making an argument about the benefits of nuclear energy in the future of energy, he commented: “… it is technically possible to achieve zero carbon without nuclear energy, it is practically impossible. Now we are at the point where I am pessimistic. … two major political parties, one largely ignores the science of global warming and the other largely ignores the science of nuclear energy. “

Novella noted political figures who were weak on nuclear power and would either be weaned or build new plants, “letting the existing plants sunset.”

Novella said: “At this point we should investigate and follow every option and let the chips fall where they can. Getting nuclear off the table is extremely risky, with very little chance of allowing us to meet even the most conservative climate targets. But the political will is not exactly there.

“I have to hope politicians say what they think they have to say, but then consult experts and do the right things behind the scenes.” – Or – private companies are taking matters into their own hands. If Rolls-Royce, for example, a cost-effective SMR that works, it will most likely be used. Build it and they will come. “

A recent assessment of the whereabouts of nuclear power as a source of energy was made in the BBC report. Recalls that (1) there were those who thought that the United Kingdom should abandon nuclear energy altogether (2) those who said the country should focus on cheaper renewable energy sources and (3) environmentalists divided on nuclear “are dangerous and expensive, while others say that in order to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 all technologies are necessary. “

Gaurav Sharma at Forbes explore the costs and potential opportunities.

“According to a feasibility study conducted by the UK National Nuclear Laboratory, there is an estimated global market of up to £ 400 billion ($ 525 billion) for energy that in all cases cannot be covered by nuclear reactors a real opportunity for SMRs.Rolls-Royce can certainly count on a bit of that if things go according to plan. “

The BBC reported Paul Stein, Rolls-Royce’s CTO. “The trick is to have prefabricated parts where we use advanced digital welding methods and robotic assembly and then the parts are shipped to the site and screwed together.”

