The ‘Rodeo’ choreography of Lil Nas X looks like the next Fortnite dance

The dance and choreography in Lil Nas X’s video clip for “Rodeo” would produce a great dance emote in Fortnite. Epic Games must make it possible.

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X released the official video clip for his song “Rodeo,” which featured the 7 EP of 2019. I will be the first to admit that when it comes to current music trends, I am the last person to write about it.

But when watching the video for ‘Rodeo’, I couldn’t help the fact that the choreography in it would make for a great dance emote in Fortnite. I mean, watch this clip and tell me it wouldn’t be perfect for the Battle Royale game.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-yRN55iaQY [/ embed]

Now Epic Games is no stranger to following popular dance routines. They recreate them in the game as dance emotions, rename them and then sell them a doll to millions of young children for $ 10 or more. They ensure that all this happens without having to give credit or royalties to the original maker.

As a result of their actions, the developer is confronted with countless lawsuits from celebrities who claim that their dance routines have been stolen. Brooklyn rapper 2Milly, former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro and, most famously, “the Backpack Kid” are some celebrities who have filed lawsuits against Epic Games.

It is unclear what will come of these lawsuits, since most of them have been on break since last year. The general feeling is that it is a worthless thing for Epic Games to do, but that is unlikely to stop them from continuing to cash in.

I could easily see them doing the ‘Rodeo’ dance. It is not only a catchy dance that looks perfect like Fortnite, but it also comes from one of the greatest artists in America at the moment, Lil Nas X.

He probably recognizes the name of the award-winning song “Old Town Road,” but he has a blast. “Rodeo” is of course one of them.

Seriously, I would like to see a part of this dance in Fortnite, but I also cannot agree with their current practice. If Epic Games wants to add this to the game, I hope they reach a sort of deal with Lil Nas X.