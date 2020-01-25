The robot that tightens without touching

Credit: ETH Zürich / Stefan Weiss

ETH Pioneer Fellow Marcel Schuck develops a robotic grab that can handle small and fragile objects without touching them. Technology is based on sound waves.

The small installation that Marcel Schuck assembles on his desk is reminiscent of a school physics lesson: a device consisting of two semicircles resembling a pair of headphones is connected to a microchip circuit. It uses assembly to prove a natural result. A small sphere hovers between the two hemispheres, held by ultrasonic waves. “This phenomenon is known as acoustic teaching,” the scientist explains.

As a member of the ETH Pioneer Fellowship, the former ETH doctoral student is currently developing a method that makes it possible to lift and manipulate small objects completely without touching them. This is especially important in situations where damage to small components costs money, such as in the watchmaking or semiconductor industries.

Conventional robotic handles are prone to harmful fragile objects. To address this, soft rubber tongs can be used. Although they do not cause damage, they are easily contaminated, such as a well-used rubber gum. In addition, these soft robotic handles offer limited positioning accuracy.

Credit: ETH Zürich / Stefan Weiss

Tightening without touch: this is the principle behind Schuck’s work, “No-Touch Robotics”. The technology is based on a result that has been used for more than 80 years and was first used in space exploration. Ultrasound waves create a field of pressure that one cannot see or hear. Pressure points are created as the sound waves overlap and small objects can be trapped within these points. As a result, they seem to float freely in the air – in an acoustic trap.

Economic benefits

The installation in his workshop is the original for the product Schuck wants to develop: an ultrasonically controlled robot handle. The 31-year-old scientist has mounted numerous small speakers on the two semicircles, created using a 3-D printer. The software allows Schuck to control the loudspeakers so that the pressure points can be moved. The goal is to change their position in real time, without the suspended object falling to the ground. This particular aspect is examined by ETH student Marc Röthlisberger, who shares a workshop at Technopark Zurich with Schuck and Christian Burkard, a postgraduate student.

Using existing technology, scientists can transport various small objects through space. The software adjusts the handle to the shape of the object to be lifted, and a robot arm moves the object to its destination.

Credit: ETH Zürich / Stefan Weiss

The principle of conception without touching also has a financial benefit: when working with a conventional robot, different handles are required for almost every new form. The acoustic handle eliminates the need for an extensive set of high-precision precision handles. It is not even necessary for the robot arm to be extremely precise: “Accurate positioning is determined by the sound waves controlled by the software,” Schuck explains.

Initially, Schuck wants to use ETH Pioneer Fellowship funding to determine how robot handles work in practice. “The main goal is to explore possible areas of application and open doors within the industry,” says Schuck. Innovation is likely to be of interest to watchmaking, where very precise micromechanics are needed to manage precise fine components. “The gear wheels, for example, are first coated with a lubricant and then the thickness of this lubricant layer is measured. Even the slightest brushing can damage the lubricant’s thin film.” Microchip production can be another attractive market for Schuck’s technology.

Schuck uses some of the 150,000 Swiss francs from the scholarship to create a kind of “development kit” for potential clients. Contains a robot retention tool, control software and instructions. Schuck points out that he still doesn’t know how the final product will look. “It depends on the feedback I have from the industry.” He hopes to find some stakeholders who will work with him to further develop the hearing aid. On the one hand, this will help to meet existing market needs. On the other hand, Schuck is keen to have technology work not only in the lab, but in the real world. If he can handle this by the spring of 2021, Schuck thinks he should be able to start a startup based on his own smart business idea.

A robot with a solid but mild sense

Reference:

The Robot Holding Without Touching (2020, January 24)

retrieved on January 24, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-robot.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.