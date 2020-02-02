The roar is still strong!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 23 Initial trends: The film directed by Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan continues to roar loudly and strengthen his position at the box office with each passing day. After crossing the 240 crore mark, cross into the gap 250 crore.

This has already been one of the biggest surprises of the year. Last year was Uri: The Surgical Strike by Vicky Kaushal, who did something similar and launched during a similar period. Tanhaji until Friday had picked up Rs.240.64 million With the security of having another explosive weekend.

It’s fourth Friday was 2.77 crore and according to the first trends, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has once again shown great growth to collect in the range of 3-5 million rupees. This is an unprecedented success for all those associated with the film. If we follow the first trends, it will take the grand total somewhere 243-245 crore.

In its fourth week, Tanhaji’s collections continue to be the best in Maharashtra, and the state contributes almost 60 percent of the total movie collection.

Notably, Tanhaji collected more at the Mumbai circuit on Friday, which was the 22nd for the movie, than “Jawaani Jaaneman” on the same day, which was the first day.

Saif recently spoke about his character and said: “I am so happy to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you, Ajay, for this great part that will be considered one of the best! God bless Om Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj. “

Ajay also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. Marching to glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a 2020 blockbuster! #TanhajiUnitesIndia, “he wrote.

