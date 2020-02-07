The Roanoke Airport Road tunnel lighting project starts next week

ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) – Drivers using State Road 118 can expect delays over the next few weeks as the tunnel under the ROA runway will be updated.

The first phase of the project starts on Monday, February 10th. The south side is closed while the lighting is being upgraded.

The south tunnel leading from Peters Creek Road towards the airport will be closed off and the north side towards Peters Creek Road will be designed for oncoming traffic.

Drivers using the Airport Road Tunnel can expect delays while this phase of the project is complete. Thirlane Road, Williamson Road or I-581 are possible alternatives.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed around March 30th.

