The RNC chair does not agree with her uncle Mitt Romney

Senator Mitt Romney’s vote to sentence President Donald Trump for impeachment not only angered the Republicans but also prompted his niece, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, to publicly disagree with him.

Romney’s decision surprised his Republican counterparts and was quickly condemned by many of the president’s allies.

“This is not the first time I have contradicted Mitt, and I can imagine that it will not be the last time,” RNC chairman Ronna McDaniel tweeted. “The bottom line is that President Trump has done nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more than ever behind him. I stand with President Trump along with the @GOP. “

The former Michigan Republican Party leader has supported Trump since his 2016 election and has been with him on his side in the past for her uncle. In 2019, she struck the then senator for criticizing Trump’s behavior since taking office, as “evidence that the president has not gotten into office”.

“The fact that a new Republican senator (Trump) is attacking when his first act incorporates what the Democrats and the media want is disappointing and unproductive,” she said in a Twitter post at the time.

Romney did not tell any colleagues of his decision before announcing Wednesday. Although some Republicans have publicly stated that the Senator vote in Utah was a personal decision that they generally respect, there are significant frustrations behind the scenes in his decision.

“I give him the following: Professional rollout,” a GOP senator told CNN. “Not very collegial, but very professional.”

A bigger problem, several GOP consultants said, was the possibility that Romney’s decision would be headlined in the media’s acquittal of the president’s acquittal.

“You will all lead with Romney,” said an older GOP assistant. “Not the fact that the president has been acquitted and is done with it.”

When reporter Mississippi asked GOP Senator Roger Wicker for a response a few minutes after the vote, Wicker replied, “This is his hour.”

Another GOP assistant suspected that Romney wasn’t having much fun at the moment.

Before the vote, members of the GOP leadership had promised to trust Romney’s voice, only to be surprised when they saw his announcement on television.

Romney had distanced himself from his republican counterparts last week when, according to those present, his requests for witnesses and documents were largely mocked and ignored.

Romney announced in a speech in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon that he would vote to convict the president for an abuse of power by the House Democrats. In the second impeachment article, Congress’s disability, he was found not guilty.

“The serious question that the constitutional senators have to answer is whether the president has committed such an extreme and immense act that it rises to the level of high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did, ”said the Utah Republican in the Senate. “Corrupting an election to stay in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive oath violation I can imagine.”