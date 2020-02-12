London: Men who are taller in adulthood may have a lower risk of dementia in old age, according to a new study. Previous studies have shown that height can be a risk factor for dementia, but much of this research has failed to address genetic, environmental, or other early life factors that may be related to both height and dementia.

“We wanted to find out whether height in young men is related to the diagnosis of dementia, and at the same time to investigate whether intelligence test results, educational level, and underlying environmental and genetic factors shared by brothers explain the relationship,” said lead author Terese Sara Hoj Jorgensen.

When the team considered the potential role of intelligence or education, the mismatch between height and risk of dementia was reduced only slightly. They found that the relationship between height and dementia also existed when looking at brothers of different sizes, suggesting that genetics and family characteristics alone do not explain why smaller men were at higher risk of dementia. “A key strength of our study is that it adapts to the potential role of education and intelligence in dementia risk among young men. Both can build cognitive reserves and make this group less susceptible to dementia,” said the study’s lead author.

“Cognitive reserve refers to the brain’s ability to solve problems that arise in everyday life. Adapting to education and intelligence reduces the likelihood that the relationship between height and dementia is actually explained by cognitive reserves.