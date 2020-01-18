The risk of banks on the crore of Rs 1.5 lakh loaned to telecom operators after the decision of the SC

Mumbai: The risk for Indian banks on their lending to the telecommunications sector seems to have increased by one notch higher for lenders in the public and private sector who have a combined exposure of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, after the Supreme Court has dismissed the motion to review the three telcos licensees.

The supreme court ordered Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices to pay close to Rs 1.02 lakh crore as statutory payments to the government by January 23.

According to banking sources, State-managed State Bank of India (Rs 42,400 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 24,500 crore), Axis Bank (16,600 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 14,400 crore), Indusind Bank (Rs 8800 crore ), Canara Bank (Rs 6,100 crore) and Punjab National Bank (Rs 8,400 crore) are highly exposed to the telecommunications sector.

These debts, however, are not classified as non-performing assets (NPAs or bad debts). Banks do not disclose specific customer information, and there has been no response to inquiries about their loans to the telecommunications industry.

The Union Bank of India, which has loaned Rs 15,200 crore to the sector, said it has no assets from Airtel or Vodafone Idea. CMD Bank Raj Kiran Rai is exposed to public sector companies (UPE) and not to Airtel and Vodafone Idea, a private company.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank have an exposure of Rs 4,700 crore and Rs 1,600 crore to the telecommunications sector, while RBL Bank has lent to telecommunications operators Rs 500 crore

There are other telecommunications companies that have to pay dues to the Telecommunications Department, but which have either disappeared or been acquired today. The Aircel, S Tel, Videocon Loop Telecom and Etisalat group of companies are among the companies that owe contributions, but are not currently operating.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal from mobile operators to review its order to pay $ 13 billion, or 92,000 crore rupees, which they owe the government.

The dismissal from the Supreme Court increased the risks for the lenders of these companies, according to UBS Group AG.

