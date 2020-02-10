The Rise of Skywalker passes Rogue One at the global checkout

The Rise of Skywalker has now surpassed Rogue One to become the third highest gross (unadjusted for inflation) Star Wars film of all at the global box office.

Rise is now in 34th position in the all-time world ranking and has won $ 1,060,370,192, just ahead of Rogue’s $ 1,056,057,273 in 35th place. Of the 9 films that broke the billion in 2019, Rise is 7th worldwide. The Oscar-winning films Joker and Toy Story 4 lead $ 11 million and $ 13 million respectively. Because the film loses screens and slows down quickly all over the world, both films are now probably out of reach.

On the domestic hit list, Rise is in 14th place at $ 510,634,826 behind Rogue in the 13th at $ 532,177,324, and on his 8th weekend the film reached $ 2,313,348, comparable to The Last Jedi in the same weekend ($ 2,338 .242, but almost $ 104m behind Last Jedi in total domestic box office) and Rogue One which cost $ 2,922,879. The Last Jedi lasted 18 weeks in cinemas and still had $ 6 million in front of it, while Rogue One took 20 weeks to take just under $ 8 million. Rise is $ 22 million behind Rogue One, so the fourteenth of all time is as far as he can reach. Worldwide, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Toy Story 3 are $ 6 million and $ 8 million ahead, both potentially reachable to put the film in 33rd position behind Joker.

With undoubtedly impressive domestic figures, it is in the international box where the film falls short. Of the 46 films that have earned more than a billion dollars worldwide, only 3 of them have won less money internationally – The Dark Knight, Finding Dory and Rogue One. In other words, on the international map (which is the international total excluding North America), Rise is in 78th position on the all-time list, with 34 films that failed to break the billion and make more money internationally then earn Rise.

On the inflation-corrected domestic list, Star Wars is very well represented with 4 films in the always corrected top 10. With only films released since 1977 (so no Gone With The Wind), A New Hope is number one at $ 1,497 .057,186, the Force Awakens in 4th with $ 1,006,872,847, The Empire Strikes Back in 6th with $ 880,005,730, Return of the Jedi in 8th with $ 847,248,129, The Phantom Menace in 11th with $ 822,741,783, The Last Jedi in 24th with $ 628,253,896, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 34 with $ 556,450,789, Revenge of the Sith in 39th with $ 540,446,942, The Rise of Skywalker in 48th with $ 510,634,826, Attack of the Clones in 57th with $ 487,136,844 and Solo: A Star Wars Story in 428th position with $ 213,767,512.