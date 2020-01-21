The right time to trade?

Despite the New York Islanders’ (NHL) .500 game in recent times, there is still an 80.1% chance that they will qualify for the playoffs, according to Hockey Reference. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the league in points, more than respectable.

But as the playoff run heats up and the Islanders ‘historic winning streak at the start of this season comes closer and closer to the critics’ mirror, their poor play in the last 10 games (3-5- 2) presented the team, in particular the general manager Lou Lamoriello, with a difficult question to answer: is this team one or two pieces away from seriously competing for a Stanley Cup? An honest assessment of their chances by the Islanders’ brass is necessary before doing anything, a conversation that is probably starting to gain momentum within the organization as the Islanders head for the week’s break / week. leave of the stars.

Reasons against a trade

As for the Islanders right now, including the issues (score) that continue to plague them, Lamoriello probably won’t want to just put a bandage or two on alignment issues with rentals for another second-round outing in the hands of another. -and the team to come. This can always happen despite the construction of their list (re: San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals St. Louis Blues, etc.).

Your team sends assets (choice of draft and / or players) the other way only so that you lose your recently acquired player who is on an expiring contract while you watch the playoffs continue without you in May. A hard pill to swallow for the team and their fans, without a doubt. Eventually the Islanders will be in this position, but with a lack of assets, Lamoriello would be willing to trade like Noah Dobson, this may not be the right time.

New York Islanders defender Noah Dobson (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Beyond Dobson, the Islanders’ prospects – although highly touted within the organization – may not receive the same love in the league. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic said this about the Islanders pipeline recently.

The Islanders were one of a handful of teams that I struggled to classify because on sheer talent, if their best hopes are up to their ceilings, it’s a pretty solid group. But it is also a group full of players whose floors are as low as their ceilings are high. As an organization, the Islanders have a plethora of prospects who regularly underperform their raw talent.

(From the ranking of potential Wheeler 2020 players: N ° 24 of the New York Islanders, The AthleticNHL – 20/01/20)

This puts the management of the Islanders in a difficult position. Not knowing what you actually have means that your assets will not give you the return you are looking for and may be a great player across the board. For example, Oliver Wahlstrom, who played pretty well on his brief call earlier this season, is still a few steps behind in his game and clearly needs time to adjust to professional play. At just 19, he’s an asset worth investing in and probably won’t give the type of player who will make a huge difference in training at the moment.

There are also free agent options to come. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mike Hoffman, Evgeni Dadonov and Tyler Toffoli – among others – are all free agents without restriction this off-season. It has been difficult for the Islanders to attract free agents in the past, but after two successful seasons, Barry Trotz behind the bench and a new arena on the horizon, this offseason could be huge for the organization.

Mike Hoffman, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition, as the salary cap continues to be an issue for many teams, it may be wise to sit down and wait for other clubs to discharge heavy contracts during the off season, which could open up more doors to Lamoriello. At the end of the day, he may not want to risk long-term success for short-term gain, especially with the team playing as badly as it does now.

Reasons for an exchange

While wage cap issues may help Islanders, in the very near future it could also be a burden on them. The Islanders have locked up a number of players in the past season for reasonable offers, but players like Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Devon Toews, Casey Cizikas and, most notably, Mathew Barzal all need deals this summer or next summer. Not to mention that they will have to sign Thomas Greiss again or acquire another backup goalkeeper after this season. That said, the time may have come when the team still has cap space and a solid one-two punch in the net.

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

There may not be any players available right now who would excite fans, but Lamoriello may be following the mantra Herb Brooks used when choosing players to become a gold medalist at the Winter Olympics. from 1980: “I’m not looking for the best players; I’m looking for the right ones. With the way the Islanders play, they might be able to remove someone from another team that matches their style without giving up much more than a second or third round choice.

Also, as much as I would like to think that the Islanders’ game is great and that a new arena will help attract players during the off-season, it’s not something to bet on. However, what we have seen happen is that a player is traded to the Islanders, really likes the organization and Long Island, and signs back with the team in July or earlier.

Eberle: “I think you talk to a lot of people who have played on Long Island, they all say the same thing. It’s a big community. Fans love their hockey. They are passionate about it. “#Isles

– Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) June 14, 2019

So of course you may be able to sign Hoffman during the offseason without giving up anything, but there may be a better chance that he will have a few seasons left after being successful with the Islanders and having a good experience with the ‘organization.

Whichever way you cut it, the Islanders are definitely at a crossroads. It is clear that they can be a great team as it currently stands, but this level of play is not as consistent as anyone would like, which almost reflects their problems from this time last season. We saw the Islanders defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in just four games only to lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in the same way. Can Lamoriello find the missing pieces they were missing in the Carolina series to make a real run this season? We will find out in a little over a month.