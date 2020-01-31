The right place Stars reveal their Prop Keepsakes & it is so pure

At NBC’s The Good Place, the actual Good Place (heaven, if you want), residents can make all their dreams come true. They can travel anywhere, they can eat anything, that is what makes the dead person happy. For Eleanor (Kristen Bell), there are endless margaritas and a bedpan used throughout Stone cold Steve Austin in a WWE fight. For Kristen Bell? Well, her Good Place is a bit different.

“I would have my family. I would also have every corner to take a nap,” Bell told E! News after final The Good Place series. “I love to nap and I just love going offline, such as:” I’m gone, until 20! “

“When you said every corner, I thought you were going to say,” Every corn, ” D’Arcy Carden agreed. “My good place would be just any corn.”

“Every core. Every piece of corn, “Bell laughed.

“Popcorn,” Carden said.

“Hominy corn,” William Jackson Harper added. “I would have an abundance of tacos.”

For Carden, she said her Good Place worked on NBC’s The Good Place. A feeling shared by Ted Danson. “My family, yes, my friends. What would be in my right place? You know, to be honest, I am in my right place. I must say that I am very blessed. I am with someone I love. I have family, grandchildren and I work with lovely, talented people. I am in my right place. That is very Pollyanna, but it is also true, “Danson said.

Jameela Jamil has another Good Place: “Snacks and orgasms.”

And with regard to the physical items they got from The Good Place, both Danson and Jamil hung a wardrobe, Harper grabbed some loafers and the calendar his character Chidi made for Bell’s character Eleanor and Bell to hang in her garden. Manny Jacinto took something for Carden: the necklace that his character Jason made for her character Janet.

“Last night after we had watched the final together and we were drinking and crying, Manny pulled me aside – the beautiful Manny – pulled me aside and he gave me this … practically introduced to me in a ring box and then I cried more. And then I showed you and they cried more and everyone and we all cried, “Carden admitted.” So I have this forever and ever. “

In addition to the suits and ties, Danson took the wallet that Carden’s character gave him. Inside are photos of the cast members. “I thought that was a memento that I will really keep,” Danson told us.

Click on the videos above to hear more from the cast of The Good Place, including the details of Manny Jacinto’s own personal Good Place and their mementos.

The final of the Good Place series is now streamed via the NBC app.

