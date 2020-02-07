The revenue share of players could increase in a new CBA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

While the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association continue to negotiate a new collective labor agreement, there is plenty to do for both parties. Although owners focus on a 17-game season, players are said to see a significant peak in their revenue share in the new CBA.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, players could see their current share (47%) rise beyond 48% in the new CBA and it could climb even higher. As new television deals generate more money for the competition, players may be able to get closer to an even distribution of NFL revenue.

The NFL earned nearly $ 16 billion in revenue during the 2018 season and that number is likely to be surpassed when the 2019 data comes out. In addition, the competition could achieve much more financial success in the coming years with networks of several billion dollars fighting for broadcasting rights.

Of course, pushing the owners for a 17-game season in the future remains the biggest hurdle that prevents an agreement on a new CBA. Numerous NFL players, including Richard Sherman, are strongly opposed to the suggestion of more games.

The NFL Players’ Association recently held a meeting to discuss ongoing negotiations with the NFL. Although it seems that a season with 17 games is not completely excluded by the NFLPA, it can be used as a lever to receive an even larger share of the NFL’s income.

Although it seems increasingly unlikely that players will have to strike after the 2020 season, it remains an option that has been discussed. Hopefully, for the sake of the game and the fans, a new SCBA can be achieved.