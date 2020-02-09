The Retro Champ offers a new way to play NES / Famicom games

The love for retro games seems to be especially strong in the Nintendo fan base. As a result, there are so many different custom systems from different companies, all of which want to offer a cool new experience to breathe new life into the games of ‘ye old times’. A company called My Arcade has a new device called the Retro Champ that also falls into this category.

The Retro Champ has the advantage that he can play both NES and Famicom titles. Better yet, it swings a built-in 7 ″ screen, making it quite handy. It can still be connected to another screen if you prefer something bigger.

If this sounds like something that is your speed, then a Retro Champ is available for $ 79.99. View it on the official website of My Arcade.

Here is a description:

The Retro Champ ™ console breathes new life into NES ™ and Famicom ™ patterns of retro players without using an outdated console. The new console of My Arcade has a built-in 7 ″ screen that allows portable play with 3-5 hours of play time via the built-in rechargeable battery. Retro gamers who want to play from the comfort of their armchairs can connect the Retro Champ ™ to their TV via the HDMI® output of the console and connect it with My Arcade wireless controllers (available separately). Also included is a built-in cartridge cleaning set – no more inflating cartridges!

Characteristics

• Play NES ™ and Famicom ™ cartridges on the go.

• 7-inch color screen.

• 3-5 hours of playing time on the rechargeable battery.

• Built-in standard.

• Can connect to TV via HDMI® output.

• Compatible with our Super GamePad wireless controllers.

• With a built-in mini cleaning set you can take care of older cartridges.

(THROUGH)