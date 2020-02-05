‘The Resisters’, by Gish Jen: NPR

President Warren G. Harding once urged the American people to “fight for production as Babe Ruth strives to get home runs.”

In the ingenious but confusing dystopian novel The Resisters by Gish Jen, production is no longer the problem, although home runs are still in demand. In the country that Jen calls “AutoAmerica,” artificial intelligence and automation have created such excess of things that the lower classes exist to consume: “(n) otherwise, charges of insufficient consumption cannot be fought in court “writes Jen. “This was AutoAmerica, after all.”

By living in the water or in the swamps, they receive a basic income and a host of free foods, which contain a sedative, a “state of mind and mental silence that is equivalent to a sap of love” intended to curb population growth .

The privileged are called “Netted” and are inhabitants of the earth “just of the angels”, while the rest, known as “Surplus”, includes the “co-copied”, “foreign bodies” and “strange gods” .

“It’s like Jim Crow went digital,” explains one character.

The protagonist of the novel, Gwen, is coppertonado, Surplus and endowed with a fierce launch arm. Recruited to play in the Olympic Games against “ChinRussia”, the geopolitical enemy of AutoAmerica, Gwen is offered the opportunity to become a member of the elite caste. The main moral question of the book is whether it is worth “giving up” the opportunities of networking.

Gwen’s ethical deliberations are obscured by the fact that Jen tells the story from the point of view of her lackluster father, Grant. Half of the book’s action takes place out of sight, and it is laboriously constructed in letters home, speculation and, finally, a mistake that planted in Gwen when she goes to college. As a result, Gwen has little interiority.

Gwen’s resistance has the full weight of a cup of coffee “However, she persisted.”

The contours of Gwen’s “resistance” are also blurred. For the most part, it seems to participate in several pleasant activities: knitting, gardening, baking, throwing in an underground baseball league. These activities seem to suggest a form of resistance. But it seems closer to the habit, in sectors of the modern left, to pretend that the lifestyle or consumer choices (farmers’ markets, yoga) are significant political actions, provided they are made with the right intention. Gwen’s resistance has the full weight of a cup of coffee “However, she persisted.”

There is a better model in Gwen’s mother lawyer, Eleanor, who demands the government for human rights violations. But Gwen’s own actions never reach the same moral interests, and the novel’s ethics finally feels confused.

There is another problem: baseball. Over the past century, it has provided an infinitely flexible metaphorical vocabulary for almost every aspect of American life. The allegory is so right that Jen could have made her heroines bake apple pies (they also bake apple pies). But baseball is also a real sport, and The Resisters finds no tactile joy in it, nothing that calls for blows of gloves, cracks of bats or the smell of grass. The games themselves feel endless, metaphorically weighted but without blood. (It seems pedantic, too, to notice that Jen seems confused when dirty balls count as blows.)

Jen will occasionally write a perfect sentence: “Her head curved down, her attention contracted so exactly with the size and shape of her screen that it was as if someone had selected ‘Attention’ and then pressed ‘Fit to the screen'” . more often, the internet language feels artificial: would teenagers really agree to call the texts “GreetingGrams”?

Jen’s most perceptive points emerge in the construction of the world. This dystopia was not the result of a catastrophic event such as an invasion or a coup d’etat, but rather of millions of individual compensations: convenience for privacy or wealth for the environment. The citizens of AutoAmerica gradually abandoned freedom, privacy and the natural world to make life a little quieter. “… (N) nobody would have chosen the extinction of frogs and polar bears, or the destruction of our pine and fir forests … And yet, it was something that humans finally chose,” writes Jen. It is a severe condemnation for a novel so curiously invested in leaving its characters free, as long as they are cheering for the right team.