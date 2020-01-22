The residents of Opa-Locka believe that high water bills are a mistake by the district. plan to sue - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) – A fight for settlement is underway in Opa-Locka after residents say they have experienced sky-high fees.

The water for an apartment complex near the 2500 block of Northwest 135th Street was shut off only last week after the landlord said he had received an invoice that he could not process.

With the help of a lawyer, the water was returned to the apartment complex, but the face of the battle residents is far from over.

“It was really difficult,” said one resident. “I mean, to clear the toilet, we use the little buckets here and there.”

The man who didn’t want to show his face said he was without water for three days.

“Mayor, water authority, nobody should live in misery because of your mistakes,” said lawyer Michael Pizzi.

After I was informed of Opa-locka’s billing matter, I instructed @ MiamiDadeWater Director Kevin Lynskey to prepare reasonable payment plans with all # opalocka account holders in arrears.

– Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) January 21, 2020

Pizzi threatens to sue Miami-Dade County on behalf of the residents of Opa-Locka.

“They just sent bills they couldn’t pay and then threatened to turn off the water in some cases,” said Pizzi.

After countless concerns about urban water billing and unexplained billing fluctuations, control has shifted to the county.

At the end of last year, the change of control led to Raul Fernandez cutting off the water on two of his rental properties.

“The first bills we received with Miami-Dade were outrageous,” said Fernandez.

One of his buildings had a monthly installment of $ 350. Now, under the control of the county, they have increased.

“Three thousand a month, five thousand a month, two thousand a month,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez found that its usage rate is lower, but the cost is significantly higher.

“We thought it would happen that the meters would actually be read and that we would get a fair and fair rate,” he said. “Were not.”

7News spoke to representatives of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department who defended the distributed bills.

“We have no reason to believe that there are systematic billing errors,” said Douglas Yoder, spokesman for the Miami Dade water and wastewater department.

The county said for years before it took over that the meter readings were far away.

The numbers made up gallons that were used in hundreds when they were supposed to represent thousands of gallons. According to the corrected system, according to the residents, the bills are ten times higher than according to the usual payment method.

“It is not surprising that people think back to a time when they were charged much less water, but we think the measurements of the meters now installed are correct,” said Yoder. “Then it is a mathematical equation to apply the amount of the invoice that the city of Opa-Locka has to pay to the amount due.”

Pizzi said the county did not respond to his request to terminate residents’ water supplies with outstanding bills. He said he plans to go to a judge for help on Wednesday.

