The researchers use models and experiments to guide and use transition waves in multistable mechanical structures

Ready-to-use structures change from flat to curved and straight to curved with a little pressure. Photo credit: Bertoldi Lab / Havard SEAS

If you’ve ever opened an umbrella or set up a folding chair, you’ve used a deployable structure – an object that can go from a compact to an expanded state. You have probably noticed that such structures usually require fairly complex locking mechanisms to hold them in place. And if you have ever tried to open an umbrella in the wind or fold a particularly sturdy folding chair, you know that the structures that can be used today are not always reliable or autonomous.

Now a team of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson University of Applied Sciences (SEAS) has used the domino effect to design implementable systems that can be quickly expanded with a little pressure and are stable and locked after implementation.

The research will be published in National Academy of Sciences procedure (PNAS).

“Today, multi-stable structures are used in a number of applications, including reconfigurable architectures, medical devices, soft robots and operational solar cells for the aerospace industry,” said Ahmad Zareei, postdoctoral researcher in applied mathematics at SEAS and first author of paper. “To deploy these structures, a complicated activation process is usually required. In this case, we use this simple domino effect to create a reliable deployment process.”

Mechanically, a domino effect occurs when a multi-stable building block (the domino) changes fingers from its high-energy state (standing) to its low-energy state (lying down) in response to an external stimulus, such as pressing a. When the first domino is overturned, it transfers its energy to its neighbors and triggers a wave that successively switches all the building blocks from a high to a low energy state.

This usable structure uses the same principles as falling dominoes to go from flat to curved. Photo credit: Bertoldi Lab / Harvard SEAS

The researchers focused on a simple system of bistable connections connected by rigid rods. They initially showed that by carefully designing the connections between the connections, transition waves can propagate through the entire structure and transform the initial straight configuration into a curved one. Using these building blocks, the research team designed an extendable dome that could be opened from the level with a little pressure.

“Predicting and programming such highly non-linear behavior opens up many opportunities and has the potential not only to change surfaces and reconfigure devices, but also to advance in soft robotics, mechanical logic, and controlled energy absorption,” said Katia Bertoldi, William and Ami Kuan Danoff Professor of Applied Mechanics at SEAS and lead author of the study.

With a little pressure, these deployable structures can change from flat to curved. Photo credit: Bertoldi Lab / Harvard SEAS

Bertoldi’s laboratory is also working on understanding and controlling transition waves in two-dimensional mechanical metamaterials. In a recent article, also published in PNASThe team demonstrated a 2-D system that they can use to control the direction, shape, and speed of transition waves by changing the shape or stiffness of the building blocks and incorporating defects into the materials.

With a little pressure, these deployable structures can change from flat to curved. Photo credit: Bertoldi Lab / Harvard SEAS

The researchers designed materials in which the waves moved horizontally, vertically, diagonally, in a circle and even wobbled like a snake.

“Our work significantly expands the scope and functionality of metamaterials and opens up a new way to control deformations within the material at the desired locations and at the desired speed,” said Ahmad Rafsanjani, postdoc at SEAS and co-first author of the paper ,

"Guided transition waves in multistable mechanical metamaterials" was jointly written by Lishuai Jin, Romik Khajehtourian, Jochen Müller, Vincent Tournat and Dennis M. Kochmann.

