The researchers are working on a project to develop clean, renewable fuels

Researchers at the University of Central Florida, Subith Vasu and Samuel Barak, conducted unique experiments to determine which biofuels produced the least amount of soot, a deadly by-product of combustion. Photo credit: Karen Norum, University of Central Florida Research Office

Biofuels offer potential advantages as renewable fuels with cleaner emissions. However, with the choice of thousands of types of biofuels, the energy sector struggles to focus on just a few for further development.

For this reason, researchers from the University of Central Florida are working to narrow the field of potential biofuels as part of an initiative by the Department of Energy known as co-optimization of fuels and engines.

In some of their latest research, published in. Were published National Academy of Sciences procedureThe researchers found that ethanol is the best biofuel when it comes to producing the least amount of soot, a deadly by-product of combustion.

Soot exposure is directly linked to respiratory diseases, cancer and heart problems.

Subith Vasu, associate professor at UCF’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, announced that there are more than 10,000 potential candidates for biofuels. As part of this study, his research group was tasked to test five, of which the Department of Energy is considering some of the most promising.

“The Department of Energy and other agencies are making great efforts to produce more economical and powerful biofuels,” said Vasu.

The knowledge strengthens the use of ethanol as a biofuel. Other Vasu biofuels tested were methyl acetate, which is found in apples, grapes, bananas and some other fruits, and methyl furan, which is naturally found in myrtle and Dutch lavender.

Ethanol, which is largely sold in the United States, already has an advantage over other biofuels due to the existing infrastructure for its manufacture, use in current engines, and low costs. In the United States, it is often made from corn.

Samuel Barak, a graduate of the UCF’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and now a rocket engine engineer on Boeing’s space program, was the lead author of the study and the primary experimentalist.

“These biofuels are beneficial because they come from existing raw materials such as grain and are climate neutral,” said Barak. “When they are used, the carbon is returned to the atmosphere. Fossil fuels, on the other hand, remove stored underground carbon and release it into our atmosphere when it burns.”

Barak said that despite advances like battery-powered vehicles, there are still a billion cars on the planet, and mixing biofuels with gas is one way to make this fleet’s emissions cleaner.

“The beauty of this initiative is to determine which ready-to-use biofuel can be added to our fuel streams as soon as possible to improve performance, reduce carbon emissions, and least affect existing systems,” said Barak.

In the first experiments, the researchers determined the amount of soot that the biofuels produce by exposing them to temperatures of around 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit in a push tube, a long cylindrical system that enables controlled combustion experiments. They used a laser to measure the soot generated during the tests.

They also identified chemical pathways involved in combustion reactions. This information can be used to further explore the reduction in soot production. Data from her research is already being implemented in national computer models for combustion reactions.

The study started in 2017 and will continue until 2021 as researchers continue to generate data to improve combustion models. The research is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

