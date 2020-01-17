Mumbai Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is unlikely to close the deal for 20 percent of its oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco before March 31 of this year, according to a senior company official.

In August last year, the company announced its plans to sell its 20 percent stake in its flagship chemical and refining business to Saudi Aramco in an agreement valued at USD 15 billion.

The agreement, intended to reduce its massive debt and ensure an insured supply of crude oil to its refineries, is expected to close on March 31, 2020.

“… it will not be an agreement that will be made before March 31. It is a large transaction, a large cross-border transaction, a complex transaction and, therefore, the schedule is something we should be realistic about,” said his Joint financial director V Srikanth told reporters here.

However, he said the agreement is making good progress and that there is compromise between the teams.

“If you are looking for guidelines, I am not the type that gives you deadlines because we are bound by confidentiality. I cannot talk about deadlines. We can only say that we are making good progress,” Srikanth added.

When asked if the companies would sign the final agreements before March 31, he said, “we are trying to do so, but we cannot comment on the deadlines without committing to them (Saudi Aramco).”

During the company’s annual general meeting last August, Ambani said the Saudi Aramco and BP agreements, along with the deleveraging plans for infrastructure assets of the Jio telecommunications arm will help Reliance become “a debt company. net zero in the next 18 months, that is for March 31, 2021.

In the company’s debt reduction plans, Srikanth said, “the intensity of capital expenditure has been reduced quarter to quarter. From 30,000 crore of capital in the first quarter, it has been reduced to 19,000 crore in the second to 14,000 crore in the third This is in line with what we already said that the projects are being completed, such as the expansion of Jamnagar, the capital expenditure related to Jio is already done, and so it will be.

“Therefore, we are earning more than we are spending, so it will result in a reduction in debt levels. Our broader goal is to be debt free for the 2121 fiscal year.”

The company’s net debt levels have been reduced from Rs 1.57 lakh crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year to Rs 1.53 lakh crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, which also owns Reliance Jio)

