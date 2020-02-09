The reigning African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala, wins the Spanish Supercopa Cup with a 10-1 win for Barcelona (+ video)

It was a pleasure for Asisat Oshoala and their team in Barcelona when they massacred Real Sociedad to win the Spanish Supercopa Cup.

Asisat Oshoala, the reigning African footballer of the year, was twice on the top scorer list when Barcelona destroyed Real Sociedad 10-1 and won the first edition of the Spanish women’s Supercopa.

Oshoala’s goals were scored in the 35th and 51st minute, which means that the Super Falcon captain has scored 19 goals in 22 matches this season in all games for Barcelona.

🚩 SUPERCAMPIONES D’ESPANYA!

⚔️ @RealSociedad – @FCBfemeni (1-10)

⚽️ Manu (63 ‘) / @ marta_torre5 (5’, 33 ‘, 56’, 78 ‘), @ alexiaps94 (7’, 44 ‘), @ AsisatOshoala (35’, 51 ‘), @ CarolineGrahamH (37’), @candelaandujar (75 ‘) # ForçaBarça #SupercopaFemenina pic.twitter.com/MyFr7fp0hW

– FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 9, 2020

