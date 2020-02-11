The recent Atlus survey on Switch ports has exceeded expectations

Atlus looks like it has its Switch future locked. But what about the company’s previous projects? It recently conducted a poll asking Switch gamers which of their features they want to see on the hybrid console. A few days later, and it looks like the Atlus survey has been an eye opener.

Does the Atlus study lead to a number of Switch ports?

As emphasized by Reddit user u / KoholintDX, Atlus left a message on his Twitter page explaining that the poll was the most feedback he ever received. Many outlets reported on the research, so it makes sense that it reached many eyes and ears.

Although research like this does not automatically mean that Atlus makes a dozen Switch ports, it does give players the confidence that the company will at least take it into account. Gamers who have come to love Joker in Smash Bros. Ultimate certainly want to know more about the series he calls home.

However, I just realized that all titles of the Persona rhythm were not mentioned in the poll. You have overlooked some pace-based video games, Atlus! I need to improve my “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” score along the way.

Enthusiasts, has your confidence in the Atlus survey to achieve results increased due to this development? Let us know how you feel inside with a thoughtful comment below.

