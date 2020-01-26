The real computer games: Uplink and Digital: a love story

Uplink: using a computer on your computer (photo: Introversion)

After the release of Stories Untold on Switch, a reader takes a look at other games in which you pretend to use a real computer.

Since I had my hands on a computer, I have been fascinated by the games that are released. You have your role-playing games like Wizardry or shooting games like Halo, then there is the very small sub-genre of video games that aim to imitate a real computer, which seems quite redundant since you are already playing it on a computer.

Uplink

Launched in 2001, Uplink places him as an unnamed agent of the Uplink corporation. Using a security company as a front for illegal operations, the Uplink corporation accepts jobs from large companies that seek to shoot their competitors, either by falsifying a university degree for an employee or destroying a competitor’s files. The Uplink corporation hires promising hackers looking to demonstrate their skills, with the promise of large paychecks. The game is controlled through a virtual operating system known as UplinkOS, and the art of the game consists entirely of different shades of blue and black. Much of the game is a puzzle, which discovers how different programs work and uses them to their advantage to circumvent the security that is in their way.

However, breaking security is not the only thing that matters, since if you get caught, the company you work for will throw you under the bus and not claim any knowledge of your actions, letting you deal with the consequences yourself. It also has a program known as a tracking tracker, which sounds faster and louder as the government gets closer to tracking it. The game gets very tense very fast, knowing that you only have a few minutes to enter a system, exit and get rid of the evidence that you once existed.

Digital: a love story

Described by developer Christine Love as, “A computer mystery / romance set five minutes into the future of 1988,” Digital places you as a young woman without a name in 1988 when she just received her first computer. Established before the invention of the Internet, it is given the number of a Local Electronic Newsletter System (BBS) known as Lake City Local. By jumping from BBS to BBS, you talk to different users and find out about a virus that spreads through ARPANET, a BBSes network, “killing” any AI that discovers and destroying the network operator’s computers.

Although some users have useful information related to the virus, many of them are simply trolls, which publish random and meaningless messages that attempt to enrage others. Many of the messages lack punctuation, proper grammar and capital letters; Sometimes they barely resemble English. This often makes it difficult to destroy the virus, since a large part of the users are of no help.

The game is presented through a virtual OS known as Amie Workstations Version 1.3, and resembles the type of OS you would find on older computers, such as Apple II. Complete with the squeaky sound you get when you mark on a BBS, scan lines, intensive use of the blue color and the inconvenience of having to write the BBS number every time you want to connect, it really replicates the feeling of an eighties home . computer.

By reader Anon

