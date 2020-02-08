The Rajat Sharma fame of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ will interrogate Salman Khan for creating confusion in the house!

Bigg Boss 13 has been more exciting than ever, especially with contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, among others who have some masala or other to provide from time to time. The creators have now invited Rajat Sharma, the famous fame of Aap Ki Adalat, to be part of Salman Khan’s weekend episode Ka Vaar and then everything we know about it.

If you believe in recent reports, the next episodes will see Rajat Sharma enter the house and interrogate the housemates based on the accusations made on them, in the usual style of Aap Ki Adalat. It is said that the episode will air on Monday, that is, on February 8, and the 7 contestants who will arrive at the final week will be part of the event.

Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma, the fame of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, will interrogate Salman Khan for creating confusion in the house!

Rajat Sharma revealed everything to India TV saying: “The rules are breaking inside. The housemates are constantly arguing and fighting. And this is dividing people abroad, across the country and on social networks. I thought it was time for him to come in and ask the housemates why they succumb to pressure and discomfort and do little civil things. “

But that’s not all, the reports also claim that he will also be seen celebrating Salman Khan’s class, based on accusations that he has created confusion several times among the contestants. Asked about the same, “Salman Khan is no stranger to controversies. In fact, his contributions sometimes create confusion among housemates, so I thought I shouldn’t forgive him too. First I will put it on the bench and then I will go to the contestants, ”said Rajat Sharma. This part of the interrogation will begin the weekend, and we can no longer keep calm!

