The rainy and gray pattern continues, the winds increase after midnight.

Rain and wind pull through overnight

There is still a lap wet

Weather to cope with when we close this extended gray phase. A cold front will slide across the region early

on Thursday morning with rain and a lot of wind. The ground is saturated with all precipitation

In the past few days and the lack of drying due to the rain last week, trees

can be easily tumbled in the wind tonight and Thursday. The winds mustn’t reach much more than 30 –

Sometimes 40 miles an hour, but that can be enough to cause damage.

The rain is expected to be heavy

however, the mountains can “rain themselves” when the line enters the foothills. There is a possibility of a flash flood

the Alleghany highlands as the topography and saturated soils allow

fast drain. As for the rest of the

Not much rainfall is measured east of I-81, but the winds will be

Registration in the range of 35 miles per hour. Most of

The wet weather will occur before noon, but the winds will continue to blow in

Eve.

As for the temperatures, this is a

Complex matter like the cold front is expected to be in the region

Morning. What will happen is the temperatures

will then rise most of the night in the warm sector off the cold front

fall dramatically after the frontal passage around noon. In other words, the high temperatures should be registered

around 11 p.m. and the lows will be around 11 p.m. on Thursday evening. This is what we call upside down

Temperature day. The bottom line is that

As soon as the front moves through Thursday morning or early afternoon, dry and windy

and colder air will camp.

The winds should relax a little on Friday, but the cold air stays. It will still be lively, but all the more striking

Characteristic will be the cool air.

Friday is mostly sunny and cold

with heights in the low 40s, then bitterly cold overnight. Dive deep into the

Youngsters most locations and maybe a few single digits in the higher level

Alleghanies locations.

Start on teenage Saturday

won’t allow for a big warm up in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the top 30s

low 40s. There is still good news

be a lot of sunshine. A few clouds are moving

on Sunday and we warm ourselves back to the 50s.

Overall, as soon as the front moves through

Thursday morning we should be prepared for dry but cooler air

Weekend.

Stay safe.

John Carroll

chief forecaster

