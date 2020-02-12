The rainy and gray pattern continues, the winds increase after midnight.

Rain and wind pull through overnight
There is still a lap wet
Weather to cope with when we close this extended gray phase. A cold front will slide across the region early
on Thursday morning with rain and a lot of wind. The ground is saturated with all precipitation
In the past few days and the lack of drying due to the rain last week, trees
can be easily tumbled in the wind tonight and Thursday. The winds mustn’t reach much more than 30 –
Sometimes 40 miles an hour, but that can be enough to cause damage.
The rain is expected to be heavy
however, the mountains can “rain themselves” when the line enters the foothills. There is a possibility of a flash flood
the Alleghany highlands as the topography and saturated soils allow
fast drain. As for the rest of the
Not much rainfall is measured east of I-81, but the winds will be
Registration in the range of 35 miles per hour. Most of
The wet weather will occur before noon, but the winds will continue to blow in
Eve.
As for the temperatures, this is a
Complex matter like the cold front is expected to be in the region
Morning. What will happen is the temperatures
will then rise most of the night in the warm sector off the cold front
fall dramatically after the frontal passage around noon. In other words, the high temperatures should be registered
around 11 p.m. and the lows will be around 11 p.m. on Thursday evening. This is what we call upside down
Temperature day. The bottom line is that
As soon as the front moves through Thursday morning or early afternoon, dry and windy
and colder air will camp.
The winds should relax a little on Friday, but the cold air stays. It will still be lively, but all the more striking
Characteristic will be the cool air.
Friday is mostly sunny and cold
with heights in the low 40s, then bitterly cold overnight. Dive deep into the
Youngsters most locations and maybe a few single digits in the higher level
Alleghanies locations.
Start on teenage Saturday
won’t allow for a big warm up in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the top 30s
low 40s. There is still good news
be a lot of sunshine. A few clouds are moving
on Sunday and we warm ourselves back to the 50s.
Overall, as soon as the front moves through
Thursday morning we should be prepared for dry but cooler air
Weekend.
Stay safe.
John Carroll
chief forecaster
