The rain returns on Monday and continues for the next few days

While southwest Virginia experienced a dry weekend, rain returns to the region on Monday.

A cold front approaches the region from the west. The showers associated with this front bring wet weather to southwest Virginia. In the early morning hours, a slight winter mix of rain and snow is possible at higher altitudes. However, it is usually a rain event. It continues to rain in the afternoons and evenings. The total rainfall will not be impressive, but due to the large amounts of rain we received last week, any rainfall could lead to additional flooding. The afternoon temperatures reach the upper 40s / mid 50s.

Heavy rainfall periods are possible overnight from Monday to Tuesday morning. Precipitation from half an inch to an inch is possible on the two days. The wind blows on Tuesday, which helps keep it dry on Tuesday afternoon and temperatures rise until the late 1950s and 1960s.

Light rain and drizzle move around with cloudy skies on Wednesday. High temperatures become cooler and only reach the 40s and low 50s. It will rain again on Thursday morning as the region is hit by a warm front. There could even be a few thunder rolls and heavy rain. The rain will begin to leave southwest Virginia in the first half of the day. , While the temperatures warm up by almost 60 degrees, the spring-like temperatures don’t last long.

A cold front moves through the region late Thursday, and cool air will fill the region. It’s getting gusty on Fridays and you definitely want to make sure that you and your loved ones are bundled up for Valentine’s Day. Morning temperatures start in the 1920s and peak afternoon temperatures are only in the 1930s and 1940s.

