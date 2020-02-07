The rain continues until Friday morning, flooding is still an issue

Flood warnings and notices continue to apply to parts of southwest Virginia. However, the morning rain is expected to disappear from the area.

If a cold front moves through southwest Virginia, a series of showers will bring more rainfall to the region. There are some heavy rain bags and a few thunder rolls are possible. The additional rainfall causes further flood problems in the morning hours. Use caution during the morning commute. Several roads are closed due to flooding. Visit the VDOT website for the latest road conditions. Remember never to drive through a flooded street. Several schools are working with delays and closings for Friday. You can check school status on our WFXRtv website. Much of the rain is expected to leave the area before noon.

Even if the rain from southwest Virginia stops, there will still be some concerns. The winds get stronger as the day moves along Friday. Gusts close to 80 km / h are possible, and a wind advisory has been issued for southwestern Virginia by Friday evening. This is particularly dangerous since the root systems of many trees are affected by all of the rain. We could get reports of fallen trees or power lines during the day on Friday.

Snow showers are available on Fridays in areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Much of this snow does not stick due to the soaked soil. A slight accumulation is possible along the west-facing slopes of the counties of Pocahontas and Greenbrier and towards the counties of Tazewell and Grayson. Winter weather warnings have been issued to the west, but western Greenbrier County and Grayson County are subject to a winter storm warning. This is mainly due to the snow potential and the gusty winds at higher altitudes. The combination of the two leads to a deterioration in visibility.

The mountain snow will rejuvenate on Saturday morning and the wind will weaken. There is a little more sunshine in the forecast during Saturday, but the clouds will increase as we approach the sunset. Another wave of moisture will hit southwestern Virginia late Saturday when a disturbance occurs. While we expect mostly snow showers in the Alleghany Highlands, it could rain overnight, Saturday and Sunday, in the Roanoke Valley and Central Virginia. However, the wet ground prevents much of the snow from sticking to the ground. Dry weather is expected in large parts of Southwest Virginia on Sunday.