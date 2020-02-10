The race for the nomination for president will be an absolute sprint in New Hampshire

The candidates exchange ideas with each other and with President Trump – reports Jay Gray from NBC News

MANCHESTER, N.H. (KYMA, KECY / NBC News) – Democrats who want to become president deliver donuts in Nashua and stop at a Conway cafe in New Hampshire.

“I ask for your vote.” said Pete Buttigieg.

Less than 24 hours before the first in the nation …

“The whole country is not just looking at New Hampshire, the whole world is looking at New Hampshire.” said Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are leading a new Boston Globe poll. They are being followed by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D) Minnesota, who is among the top three in the campaign for the first time.

“We feel this wave and it took a long time for me.” said Klobuchar.

While Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are now considered long shots in Granite State.

“It only makes me work harder.” said Biden.

You won’t win that amount …

“The Democrats should be worried, yes.” said Trump supporter Jackie Kostas.

Long lines gather hours before President Trump comes to a rally, as he says online, to shake up the Dems a little.

“How can I not attend a rally to see my hero Donald Trump in my hometown?” said Edward Young, a Trump supporter.

New Hampshire may be a tiny state, but it is currently the center of the political universe.