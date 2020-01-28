The quirky new trailer for My Hero One's Justice 2 highlights action-packed battles

I am not usually fond of a fighting game, but my love for My Hero Academia made me excited for My Hero One’s Justice 2. Fortunately, the game will be released in Japan on March 12th (worldwide release just a day later), so we don’t have to wait too long. Bandai Namco keeps the hype train going by launching a quirky new trailer with many of the new characters this morning! However, be warned as this trailer contains some spoilers for the current season. Continue at your own risk!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8PVyR2tbvI (/ embed)

This action-packed trailer features some characters, most of whom are new. Of the new ones we see Mirio “Lemillion” Togata, Tamaki “Suneater” Amajiki and Nejire “Nejire-chan” Hado, who together make up the mighty The Big 3 by U.A. form. Secondary school. From class 1-A we also get a good insight into Mina “Pinky” Ashido and the objectively terrible Minoru “Grape Juice” Mineta. Deku is also triumphantly returning with its Shoot Style trademark, which was included as a free DLC in My Hero One’s Justice.

These characters are just a small part of the impressive lineup that My Hero One’s Justice 2 is launching this March. I think I’m looking forward to playing as a suneater the most, but I definitely give everyone a try. With all the new features, My Hero One’s Justice 2 Plus Ultra!