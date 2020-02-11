The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and Ms. Autumn divorced

National World

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn have decided to divorce, a spokesman for the couple said in a statement.

The royal couple agreed on a split after informing the queen and family members last year, spokeswoman Gerard Franklin said on Tuesday.

“They had decided that this was the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship,” the statement said. “The decision to divorce and share custody came after months of discussion and, though sad, is amicable.”

The couple said their top priority would be “the continued well-being and education of their wonderful daughters,” Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

“Of course, both families were saddened by the announcement, but they supported Peter and Autumn fully in their decision to raise their children together,” the statement continued.

The couple will continue to live in Gloucestershire, where they have been resident for several years.

The Phillipses are not high-ranking royals, but have decided to publish the statement after press speculation about the marriage.

Peter is the son of Princess Anne – the queen and daughter of Prince Philip – and Mark Phillips. He is the older brother of Olympian Zara Phillips.