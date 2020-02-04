Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: From Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kesari to Housefull 4, we saw stories that were based on their production design. Not only does it look great, but it also retains the aura of history, let’s take a look at the best production designs of last year.

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: From Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kesari to Housefull 4, VOTE for the best production design

Sriram Iyengar and Sujeet Sawant (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

Sriram Iyengar and Sujeet Sawant (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

We see the aerial shots on the picturesque places of Jhansi warned by the magnificent baritone of Amitabh Bachchan, on how our country is on the radar of the British. Sriram Iyengar and Sujeet Sawant make sure to keep the epic with their production design.

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy)

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy)

Yes, the basic template of Gully Boy consists of a plot that we have heard many times in Bollywood. A destitute with talent aspires to go far, the restrictions of family, society, confusing love life, overcoming obstacles and overcoming all obstacles. But, what makes this a special film is its execution and a very significant cinematography. Jay Oza’s camera is convincingly legitimate. The way the camera moves through the narrow streets of Mumbai makes you the eyes of those characters. Suzanne Caplan Merwanji simply goes desi with the sets.

Rita Ghosh (Sonchiriya)

Rita Ghosh (Sonchiriya)

Abhishek Chaubey has made the ravines look beautiful as never before. He creates this world and just hopes you get lost in it. From sliding down to tilt and zoom, Anuj has played with angles to improve the visual experience. It was difficult for Rita Ghosh because she didn’t take advantage of scenic freedom with this one.

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Kesari)

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Kesari)

Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which until now was unknown to most of us, Kesari does a wonderful job of informing us about this brave battle impossible. Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray manage to expand the war scenes with the movie sets.

Kshamata Sachin Gurav (Kalank)

Kshamata Sachin Gurav (Kalank)

Despite a “meh” story, the creators made sure to make the film out of the world (literally!). The palace shown in the movie had a pond and the aesthetics were skillfully mastered. Kshamata focuses on every little detail to highlight the beauty of the sets.

Rajnish Hedao (Bharat)

Rajnish Hedao (Bharat)

Bharat relied more on the story, but the era in which it really developed helped him to look beautiful. It covers the timeline before 1947 to date and Rajnish Hedao only designs the sets accordingly.

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Housefull 4)

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Housefull 4)

The entire 1419 era of Housefull 4 shouted “greatness.” The production design of Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray was not only authentic for a period drama, but the fact that it was used in a comedy film made it look fresher.

Nitin Desai (Panipat)

Nitin Desai (Panipat)

It is an acquired taste due to its length and the material it portrays. Fools of historical dramas will find themselves lost in the fascinating world designed by Ashutosh. Nitin Desai simply sprinkles her usual magic on the sets so they look and feel great.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!