The queen is hiring someone to help redecorate Buckingham Palace

If you like architecture, interior design and the royal family, this might be for you.

The Queen is currently hiring an expert to help oversee a 10-year renovation plan for Buckingham Palace.

The royal house advertises for the position, referred to as “Planner”, on LinkedIn and the person who gets the job will be instructed to ensure that the palace is “fit for purpose” for the next 50 years.

In addition to the modernization of the electrical cabling, the plumbing and the heating of the building for the first time since the 1950s, much of the role will also renew the interior of the palace.

Now that the early planning and preparation for the extensive renovation has already been completed, the Planner will join an existing Program Management Office team in “a role that really works together”.

The position is listed as intermediate to senior level with a £ 38,000 salary based on a 37.5-hour week from Monday to Friday. Traveling is also mentioned as a mandatory aspect of work.

One of the benefits of this role is a 15 percent pension plan for employers, access to a range of catering and leisure facilities and the opportunity for training and development.

“No two days will be the same and the variety and pace will challenge you,” the list says.

“But if you support others, you get exceptional opportunities to grow your own career in a great team environment. And knowing that you contribute to the future of an iconic building, you will be inspired to deliver every day. “

The vacancy, posted on Monday, has already received more than 100 applications.

Other current vacancies in the palace include a personal secretary to Princess Alexandra, a Sous chef and restorer of upholstery.

Last year the queen advertised a “Head of Digital Engagement” when she wanted to hire an expert in social media to manage her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The position boasted a salary of £ 45,000 to £ 50,000 per year, depending on experience, and included benefits such as a free lunch every day and 33 vacation days per year.

