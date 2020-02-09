The Pumphrey brothers know that even ‘The Old Truck’ has a backstory: NPR

Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey have been “doing things” together since they were children. They grew up in a family of four siblings, and from a young age, says Jarrett, he and Jerome “just clicked.”

Their latest project is particularly special, because it is the first time they create a book that they both wrote and illustrated. The inspiration for The Old Truck came when Jerome was driving through central Texas, on his way to visit Jarrett. When he passed from farm to farm, he saw old and old trucks sitting in the field.

“It’s such an iconic image,” says Jerome. “But it makes you wonder: what is the story that could be behind that truck or the family that lives there?”

Then, the brothers decided to write and illustrate a story about a family and a farm, all centered on a truck that stays more or less in a place throughout the book. Around the truck, the seasons change, the years pass and, in a short time, the girl since the beginning of the story has taken over the family farm.

Making each spread feel different was “a bit challenging,” says Jerome. But by placing the truck consistently on each page, he and Jarrett “were reinforcing the idea that the truck was a permanent part of life on the farm and in the girl’s life.”

The Pumphreys produced more than 250 stamps by hand to illustrate the book. “We wanted to create something that felt timeless,” says Jerome.

The brothers hand made more than 250 stamps to create the work of art in the book. “We established these rules as: We would not use the same seal on the same extension several times.” Jarrett explains. The goal was to “make sure that each broadcast was unique and special.”

They would work together at Jarrett’s house: he and Jerome now live five minutes away in Austin, Texas. “We disagree, obviously we are brothers and we disagree with everything, but for the most part … we can find a place to simply click,” says Jarrett.

It helps that they have been “doing things together for a long time,” Jarrett says, and that their family history offers them shared benchmarks and inspiration.

“We had all these women in our lives as we grew up: our mother, our grandmothers, our great grandmother … strong women who really showed us what it was like to persist,” Jarrett explains.

Both grandmothers worked for the United States post office in the segregated south. “They were black women who worked in a place dominated by men, so they endured a lot,” says Jarrett.

One of his great-grandmothers picked up cotton and saved and saved until he could finally buy his own farm in Louisiana, and the family still owns it. “She said: Never sell that property because she chose a lot of cotton to pay for that …” Jerome remembers. “I really respect that and I would like to achieve some things in my life that I can remember and be really proud of.”

Jarrett says that his great-grandmother’s tenacity is something he was lucky to have learned as he grew up, and hopes to pass it on to his own children: “Turn on, work hard, get what you want and do what you want.” do, “he says.

And speaking of getting what you want to get … after the brothers finished working on the book, Jarrett was inspired to get out and get his own old truck. “It’s a 1956 Ford F100,” he says. “I started working on it immediately, I stripped it. Now everything is up to the picture … It is much harder in real life to restore a truck than it was in the book.”

Jarrett hopes to start his truck for the summer. He wants to take him to local schools, where he and Jerome will share the story of The Old Truck, about family, farm life, hard work and persistence, with a new generation of children.

Barrie Hardymon edited this interview for broadcast. Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.