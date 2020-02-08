The Pulaski County Special Operations Team is helping over a dozen flood victims

PULASKI COUNTY, VA. (WFXR News) – Nearby and distant people thank the Pulaski County Crews for help during Thursday night’s floods.

Special Operations team members went to Richlands to help the hundreds of people stuck in their homes.

Some members of the team who were left behind could help a woman get to the Pulaski hospital. The woman was in her house and was suffering from a medical emergency. However, the first responders could not reach her because the bridge that led to her house was under water.

Andrew McClaugherty is part of the Pulaski County Special Operations team. He and a crew of two others were called to help with flooding in Richlands, Tazewell County.

“We have evacuated all ages and pets. Some were able to help themselves. Some people, not so much, ”said McClaugherty.

They were able to use their new military ambulance for the first time.

“The truck was very helpful. We were able to help a lot of people instead of traveling back and forth a lot, ”said McClaugherty.

The team saved 14 people who were flooded, but when they got home they needed help.

“When we returned to the county at around 11:00 p.m. last night, we were informed that an ongoing attempt was being made to evacuate a medical patient,” said McClaughtery.

There was a woman who had to go to the hospital, but the crews could not reach her because the bridge to her house was under water. Fortunately, her neighbor Buck Worrell got a call about the situation.

“So I jumped up, I went this way. I didn’t know what was going on. When I got there, they threw medication across the stream, ”said Worrell.

He said the crews asked him to tie a rope to a tree so that he could take a boat over there, and he had brought the medicine to his neighbor.

“If someone needs help, don’t turn around. Do your best. That’s what I did. The best I could,” said Worrell.

Buck says he got her the medicine and then took her to the boat so the crews could take her to the hospital.

“You were great. I mean, they were excellent. You’re doing a dangerous job because you don’t know what’s going down in that water, “said Worrell.

His neighbor was released from the hospital. The bridge was still washed out, but the Special Operations team was able to help her get home.

