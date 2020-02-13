The Puerto Rico government loses $ 2.6 million in phishing scams

In this file photo dated July 29, 2015, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of the Capitol of Puerto Rico like in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A senior official from Puerto Ricon said on Tuesday February 11, 2020 that the island’s government had lost more than $ 2.6 million after falling victim to an email phishing scam. (AP photo / Ricardo Arduengo, file)

According to a senior official, the Puerto Rico government lost more than $ 2.6 million after falling victim to an email phishing scam.

The financial director of the island’s Industrial Development Company, Rubén Rivera, said in a complaint to the police on Wednesday that the agency had transferred the money to a fraudulent account.

Rivera said the government agency transferred the money on January 17 after receiving an email claiming a change in a bank account with transfer payments, according to a police statement.

Manuel Laboy, executive director of the agency, told The Associated Press that officials learned of the incident earlier this week and immediately reported it to the FBI.

“This is a very serious situation, extremely serious,” he said. “We want it to be examined to the very end.”

Laboy declined to say how officials found out about the fraud, whether someone had been fired, or how the lack of funds affected the company’s operations. He said an internal investigation was underway to determine whether someone was negligent or not following the standard procedure, and added that government officials are trying to recover the money.

“I can’t speculate on how these things could happen,” he said, addressing fierce criticism from Puerto Rican people who disbelieved when they heard the news.

Laboy added that his agency takes public funds management very seriously. “It’s a big responsibility.”

The police did not return any comments.

The situation arises from the fact that the US territory is still in a 13-year recession that has partially forced the government to restrict some services.

Police arrest dozens of suspects in cybercrime investigations

