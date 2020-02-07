The public monument of Kobe Bryant in the Staples Center is planned Sport

The city of Los Angeles organizes a public memorial for Kobe Bryant’s on February 24 in the Staples Center.

Two sources familiar with the event told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday (February 6) that Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people will be remembered. After the helicopter crash of January 26, tribute about the city is closed for weeks.

A week after the tragic incident, thousands of people gathered to pay their respects to L.A. Live and Staples Center to mourn. The times also reports that fans from all over the world have traveled to the Calabasas crash site to express their respect.

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said last week that a memorial was being made.

RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant by giving 20,000 number 8 and 24 shirts

“I think a message I’d say is that this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about about someone who was so much more than just how he was at the court, “he told reporters.

He continued: “It reminds us, however, of how much unity we have. We are a city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will do absolutely everything to ensure that this is done so that everyone goes there too can come. “

The Staples Center has a history of organizing death ceremonies for more than life-sized celebrities. Last year it served as the location of Nipsey Hussle’s public commemoration, and the same happened in 2009 Michael Jackson.

The date for the memorial was reportedly rounded off after discussions with Vanessa Bryant, the Lakers organization and Staples. According to one source, there will be no procession and close on time for the scheduled game of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Memphis Grizzlies that will take place that evening.

.