Tanhaji Box Office: The Unknown Warrior: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has made a new leap at the box office. The film remained stable on Friday 4th and was compiled 2.77 crore thus crossing the 240 crore Mark at the box office.

But that is not the leap we are talking about. It is the fact that Tanhaji has now surpassed Rohit Shetty’s Simmba lifelong business, starring Ranveer Singh. The third Rohit police universe movie that also includes Ajay Devgn’s Singay & Singham Returns had met Rs.22.22 million in 2018. Now with a 22-day business of Rs.240.64 million, Tanhaji clearly has the lead.

Tanhaji Box Office: The Unsung Warrior: The public has a new superhero since Ajay Devgn Starrer beats Krrish 3 and Simmba

The film has also crossed the lifelong business of the Hrithik superhero movie Roshan Krrish 3, which made a life-long business of Rs 240.50 million in 2013

The film’s collections will jump again today and surpass Uri’s lifetime business: The Surgical Strike (Rs 244.06 million) From there, it will be interesting to see if you can cross Kabir Singh’s lifetime business 278.24 crore.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji’s performance abroad has been disappointing, but it has still easily crossed the Rs 300 million mark thanks to the business he has done in India.

Saif Ali Khan is on the moon with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entering the Rs 200 crore Club at the box office. He says the role will become one of the best in its history.

“I’m so happy to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you, Ajay, for this great part that will be considered one of the best! God bless Om Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj! ”Saif said.

