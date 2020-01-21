Producer / composer / singer-songwriter / session player Jon Brion worked with everyone from Kanye West to Fiona Apple and Frank Ocean to Beyoncé – but when asked to finish Mac millerThe album of circles, he embarked on a brilliant but delicate musical journey like no other.

When the two met before Miller’s unexpected death, he focused on writing and recording material for two albums that would become To swim and circles – with the complete concept being Swim in circles.

Brion stepped in with his expertise towards the end of the swimming sessions and together they found a flow in the studio. The plan was that Miller would go on tour, come back, and then they’d end up Circle together. But it didn’t happen like that.

Brion tells it all via Vulture:

When he died, everyone who basically knew him … the wreckage is … it’s worth nothing to put into words. Needless to say how awful it was for someone else. I was flattened, and I feel like having to talk about this stuff, I reopen the wound.

He remembers, track by track, how the Circles came together:

The lot of things that became circles were the things I liked the most and the things I heard that, frankly, had little to do with me. I just heard them and I was moved by them. “I can see” is the perfect example. It made me so sad that he was gone. It’s one of those moments like, Oh my God, it’s even better than I thought. And I was already thinking about the world of him.

In closing, he writes:

The term I found myself using when deciding what to add to the Circles was “complete thoughts”. These were not thoughts that I needed to complete for him. He was a guy who spoke very well for himself. I shouldn’t even be here to talk about it. In terms of someone else’s perception, I can’t give a damn about that. The only thing that matters to me is that people can hear it. People affected by it have the advantage of being affected by his insight and articulation. Everything else doesn’t matter.

Source: Vulture