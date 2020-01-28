The producer behind Cheer's wild music explains everything

Watch Acclamation, Netflix’s breathtaking docu-series about Navarro College’s Bulldogs Cheer team and its attempt to win a 14th national cheerleading championship, is about realizing your own limits. When I watch any other major sport, a small part of me who thinks that, with the right conditions and a little luck, I could do it. I * could * catch this pass, I * could score from there, I * could just * cross the line and taste the glory. It took about ten minutes to watch Acclamation, however, to realize fully that these athletes operate on a whole new level.

To do it “on carpet” (Acclamation the jargon for being selected for the National Cheerleading Association Championship (held annually in Daytona) requires a level of strength, coordination, daring and commitment that would drive the most dedicated athletes. The soundtrack of Acclamation is a series of muffled noises, cracks, cries and deep breaths; unsurprisingly for a sport in which “flyers” are launched 25 feet into the air before being caught by “tumblers”, cheerleading is ruthless and broken bones quickly accumulate. Navarro’s energetically relentless routines are plotted by producer Patrick Avard, a producer based in Atlanta. His custom mix for the cheering team is played repeatedly throughout the series, as viewers will instantly recognize the refrain “it’s a dog eat the world of the dog”.

Avard is a major player in the unique island world of joy music. A rule change in 2015 meant that squads could no longer dance to their favorite pop songs without buying expensive licenses. As a result, custom mixes have become the de facto sound of sport, with teams approaching producers to provide a backing track for their top flight getaways. Just like everything else in the joy world, this EDM-style hardcore music is intense; Navarro’s theme song makes Skrillex sound like Beach House and offers a brash and brash rap straight out of the Lonely Island songbook.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpH_YmcvVnI (/ embedded)

Speaking via FaceTime from his Atlanta studio, Avard estimates that he and his small team make about 90 custom blends for different squads of joy each season. A mix costs $ 5,000 and is a collaborative process between him and the team, the goal being to put as much of the team’s personality into the music as possible.

Navarro are large dogs that participate in an oppressed sport, and their mixture reflects this; before the season documented on Acclamation they had won 13 of the 19 previous championships, and the lyrics of their music highlight it (“Number 14, we are all going out”) while the pounding rhythm of the music reflects a sport in which competitors must balance immense physical strength with nerves of steel. It may sound wild to the casual listener, but, as Avard explains, once you’re on the mat, the craziest things become routine.

How successful is Acclamation and the increased attention to the world of cheerleading has been like?

The production team did an incredible job of capturing the essence of competitive cheerleading. They also chose the perfect team to highlight. (Monarque Aldama, Navarro coach) is so authentic and hard working, and it sounds. People want to look at something real, and it is.

I was a competitive cheerleader before getting into music and competing with Navarro in 1999. It’s a tough sport. Injuries occur and people go through difficult times. The way they captured the sport and helped break down stereotypes – the idea that cheerleading is cheesy and not athletic – was fantastic. There has been increased attention to what I do, mainly from people outside the joy world. They see the clips, and suddenly, a world they may not have understood before has a new meaning. We know how great this sport has been for 25 years, and now the rest of the world is starting to see too.

How did you get involved in the world of joy music?

I cheered at Florida Atlantic University, started coaching next door, and needed someone to make music for my teams. At the time, there weren’t many producers who were doing this for a living. A friend told me about a computer program called Acid Pro that allowed you to create this music yourself. I learned to cut things together and understand how to add sound effects. A few years later, I created the team from my own college and my friends started asking me for music for the teams for which they choreographed. It became secondary income for me.

Tell me about the music of joy culture and how the rule change that marked the start of the custom era came to define what you do.

All cheerleading teams have always had their own unique mixes, but these teams have always had someone in-house who put them together. As the sport has grown, it has become more important to have a more professional mix, and I guess I am partly responsible for that. Once some of the big teams started using custom music to gain a competitive advantage, the others followed suit.

The rule change has really changed a lot – from the process to the content of the mixes. It was positive for me, however. I was already making original content for my mixes. It gave me a competitive advantage and put me ahead of those who had never even tried to write a song. It certainly upset the industry, of course.

Who are the artists that people asked the most in their mixes?

Whoever released the hottest song, be it Ariana Grande, Whitney Houston or Céline Dion. People danced for up to 40 hits.

Explain how the sound of the mixes got to where they are now.

The key components are big drums because they have to transport energy into an arena. The sound effects highlight the movements when they twist and turn, and the singers really have to wrap it up and tell the story of the team alongside the custom rap. The teams vary according to their requests concerning the sound of each mix. Mixed teams will ask for a mix of male and female singers, while exclusively female teams will want all singers. Sound effects are also very important. Navarro makes his dogs bark everywhere. I’ve used planes and cat growling sounds in mixes before. There is an element of sound design in all of this.

The lyrics really tell the story of the team and where they are in the story. We mentioned that Navarro was going to play its 14th championship in the mix. The process is different for each team. I’m doing my research with a new client. I listen to their old music, I talk to the coaches, I watch the history of the team. I want to know what children are talking about in practice and I am discovering their goals. Some teams are very active, others leave me. It’s my 12th year working with Navarro, and I got to know what makes them happy.

Where do you find your singers?

Many of them are based here in Atlanta. We are always looking for new people. We get a lot of referrals, and sometimes people contact us. The first celebrity singer I worked with was Bone Crusher. A friend had worked with him and I just said to myself, “How cool would it be to put Bone Crusher in a mix of joy?” Once you have an artist on board, it’s easier to make sure that d others agree to work with you. Since then, we’ve had T-Pain, Trina, Akon, Ying Yang Twins and Lil Jon on various mixes.

What is your relationship with popular music at this point? Are you completely in the world of joy, or are you looking at what tends to influence?

You know, it’s funny. Since we started making our own music entirely in 2015, I only listen to what we create. I don’t listen to commercial music anymore, mainly because we only work. When I’m not working, I don’t want to listen to music at all! We follow the trends, but a lot of current music, in its form, does not translate into our world. We have created a genre. Cheerleading music has its own components and sound, and there is nothing like it.

Could you ever see one of your mixes being a Billboard success?

I don’t think anyone imagined a situation where cheerleading music would be licensed to a Netflix series or played on Ellen, but it happened. We have created a sequel and a fan base, so, of course, I can see a world where it can happen. At this stage, everything is possible.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8td25EXLRLA (/ integrated)

Cheer is streaming on Netflix now.